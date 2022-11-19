KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 option entry ends TODAY, seat allotment result on November 21- Check details

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the KCET 2022 round 2 option entry today, November 19, till 6 PM. Candidates who have not applied yet for the KCET option entry 2023 for round 2 can apply at the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Aspirants have to use their CET number to participate in the counselling of KCET 2022. Candidates who have applied for round 2 of KCET counselling 2022 will be able to modify, delete, and re-arrange web options till today. The authorities started the KCET round 2 option entry process on November 17.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do option entry

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET option entry window link

Enter details to create user id and password

Choose and select college, course, category wise preferences

Click on submit and download a copy for further references.

A second extended round and a special round of counselling will be held after round two. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses must attend the KCET counselling in 2022, which will be conducted by KEA.