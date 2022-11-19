topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KCET COUNSELLING 2022

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 option entry ends TODAY, seat allotment result on November 21- Check details

KCET Counselling 2022: KEA will announce the second round counselling allotment result on November 21, the candidates can exercise their choice preference till November 24, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 option entry ends TODAY, seat allotment result on November 21- Check details

KCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the KCET 2022 round 2 option entry today, November 19, till 6 PM. Candidates who have not applied yet for the KCET option entry 2023 for round 2 can apply at the official website kea.kar.nic.in. Aspirants have to use their CET number to participate in the counselling of KCET 2022. Candidates who have applied for round 2 of KCET counselling 2022 will be able to modify, delete, and re-arrange web options till today. The authorities started the KCET round 2 option entry process on November 17.

KCET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to do option entry

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
Click on KCET option entry window link
Enter details to create user id and password
Choose and select college, course, category wise preferences
Click on submit and download a copy for further references.

A second extended round and a special round of counselling will be held after round two. Candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma, and D-courses must attend the KCET counselling in 2022, which will be conducted by KEA.

Live Tv

KCET Counselling 2022KCET 2022kcet 2nd roundkcet keakcet counsellingkcet second roundsecond round kcet 2022kcet homekcet seat allotment 2022kcet round 2kcet resultskea home2nd round counselling 2022 date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar