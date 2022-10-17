KCET 2022: KEA announced Option Entry last date at kea.kar.nic.in - Link active, here’s how to fill choices

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET option entry 2022 last date. Candidates have till October 19 to submit their option entries for the KCET 2022. You can access the KCET option entry 2022 link at kea.kar.nic.in. The authorities will provide the mock seat allotment following the KCET web option entry in 2022 to assist candidates in getting a sense of the anticipated college that will be assigned to them. October 21 is the KCET mock allocation date for 2022. Candidates will have until October 26 to amend or rearrange the already filled-in options after the mock KCET seat allocation is made public.

Candidates who submit their KCET 2022 web option entries prior to the cutoff date will be taken into consideration for the seat allocation process. The KCET first round seat allocation for 2022 will be made public on October 28 in accordance with the KEA UGCET counselling schedule.

KCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Important Dates

Events Dates KCET option entry October 14 to 19, 2022 Mock allotment result October 21, 2022 Provision to re-arrange options October 21 to 26, 2022 KCET round 1 seat allotment October 28, 2022

KCET option entry 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Visit kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the direct link to fill choices

Login using the CET application number

The KCET option entry portal will be displayed on the screen

Select the preferred college and courses.

The round-wise cutoff will be made public by the KEA at the same time as the KCET 2022 seat allotment results. The cutoff will be determined by the college and include the minimal score needed by applicants to be given consideration for allocation. The KCET cutoff for each college and round will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, for candidates to view.