KCET 2022 web option entry begins TOMORROW at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the KCET web options entry from tomorrow, October 7 at kea.kar.nic.in.Candidates must finish the KCET 2022 web options entry round 1 online by October 11 in order to be considered. The KEA KCET counseling dates for 2022 have been released by the authorities on the official website. Candidates who have qualified under KCET results are eligible for the counseling and seat allotment process.

The KCET counselling 2022 consists of steps such as online registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, and admission fee payment. Candidates will be able to select their preferred college during the web options entry of KCET 2022.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link.

Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen.

Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

The candidates must download and print the provisional KCET allotment letter before going to the designated institute to confirm their admission. Prior to October 20, the candidates who received seats in round 1 must exercise their voting rights. Candidates should be aware that, while exercising their option, they will need to choose one of four options after carefully considering the implications of each choice.





