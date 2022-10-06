NewsIndia
KCET 2022

KCET 2022 web option entry begins TOMORROW at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET 2022: KEA will begin the KCET 2022 web option entry tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCET 2022 web option entry begins TOMORROW at kea.kar.nic.in- Check details here

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority will begin the KCET web options entry from tomorrow, October 7 at kea.kar.nic.in.Candidates must finish the KCET 2022 web options entry round 1 online by October 11 in order to be considered. The KEA KCET counseling dates for 2022 have been released by the authorities on the official website. Candidates who have qualified under KCET results are eligible for the counseling and seat allotment process.

The KCET counselling 2022 consists of steps such as online registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, and admission fee payment. Candidates will be able to select their preferred college during the web options entry of KCET 2022.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

  • Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
  • Click on the “KCET option entry” link.
  • Enter CET number and security pin.
  • Click on the “Submit” button.
  • Create a password of your choice.
  • KCET options will be displayed on the screen.
  • Select preferred choices of college and courses.
  • Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

The candidates must download and print the provisional KCET allotment letter before going to the designated institute to confirm their admission. Prior to October 20, the candidates who received seats in round 1 must exercise their voting rights. Candidates should be aware that, while exercising their option, they will need to choose one of four options after carefully considering the implications of each choice.



 

Live Tv

KCET 2022kcet kea web option 2022kcet counsellingkea web option entrykcet 2022 counselling datekcet kea web option entry 2022kcet web optionkea.kar.nic.in web optionKea.kar.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022