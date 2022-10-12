KCET 2022 web option entry process DELAYED kea.kar.nic.in, result on October 14- Check latest update here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has delayed the web option entry process which was supposed to begin on October 11, scroll down for the new dates.
KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has delayed the web option entry process which was supposed to begin on October 11. The authority will soon release a revised schedule for the further counselling process at its official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 were required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8.
KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges
- Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.
- Click on the “KCET option entry” link. Enter CET number and security pin.
- Click on the “Submit” button. Create a password of your choice.
- KCET options will be displayed on the screen. Select preferred choices of college and courses.
- Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference
The KCET Counselling 2022 results for round 1 will be available on kea.kar.nic.in on October 14, 2022 after 2 PM. The candidates whose document verification are declared successful will be able to enter the web entry options.
