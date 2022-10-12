KCET 2022 web option entry process DELAYED kea.kar.nic.in, result on October 14- Check latest update here

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has delayed the web option entry process which was supposed to begin on October 11. The authority will soon release a revised schedule for the further counselling process at its official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 were required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link. Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button. Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen. Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

The KCET Counselling 2022 results for round 1 will be available on kea.kar.nic.in on October 14, 2022 after 2 PM. The candidates whose document verification are declared successful will be able to enter the web entry options.