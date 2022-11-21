KCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment result to be RELEASED TODAY at kea.kar.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment result is scheduled to be released today, November 21. The results can be checked and downloaded from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, by candidates who applied for the KCET Round 2 counselling. According to the candidates' exercised choices and available seats, the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will distribute seats to the candidates. Candidates who have been awarded seats will need to exercise their options as specified on the webpage as soon as the final seat allocation results are released. Depending on their selections, candidates will also need to pay the registration cost and download their admission orders.

KCET Counselling 2022: Schedule

Round 2 seat matrix November 17 after 4 pm KCET 2022 Web option entry dates November 17 to November 19 (6 pm) KCET Round 2 seat allotment result 2022 November 21 after 4 pm Download the admissions order November 23 to 25 Last date for reporting to the colleges November 26 before 5:30 pm

KCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website– kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admissions on the top tab and a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Click on the UGCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the link reading seat allotment result for round 2

Step 5: Enter your credentials such CET application number and password

Step 6: View the result and download it for future reference

Eligible applicants will be admitted to the Engineering, Architecture, BPharma, or other programmes through KCET Counseling. The deadline for KCET web options entry was extended, and candidates had until 11 p.m. on November 20 to change or rearrange their selections.