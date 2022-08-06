NewsIndia
KCR

KCR vs Modi again! Telangana CM to boycott NITI Ayog meet, says 'not useful'

KCR will be boycotting the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KCR vs Modi again! Telangana CM to boycott NITI Ayog meet, says 'not useful'

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently turned a rebel against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, on Saturday told the prime minister that he will be boycotting the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, as a mark of strong protest against the present 'discriminating' trend of the Centre towards states. He also mentioned that he doesn’t find the meeting useful, PTI reported

In a strong-worded letter to Modi, KCR, as Rao is known, said India as a strong nation can develop only when the states develop. Strong and economically vibrant states alone can make India a strong country, he said.

Here's the letter!

In view of these facts, I do not find it useful to attend the 7th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022, and I am staying away from it as a mark of strong protest against the present trend of the central government to discriminate against the states and not treating them as equal partners in our collective effort to make India a strong and developed country, Rao said in the letter narrating a host of reasons for his boycotting the meet.

KCR vs Modi

KCR, who was earlier an NDA ally and open supporter of PM Narendra Modi and his policies, recently turned hostile towards the government and called for a joint opposition to challenge BJP in the future.

He recently violated the protocol by not receiving the PM at the airport upon his arrival. He did so at least 3 times in the last 6 months.

