KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 2 final seat allotment RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

KEAM Counselling 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the KEAM 2022 final allotment round 2. Candidates can check the KEAM 2022 allotment round 2 from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Details such as name, roll number, allotted course, and college, category of allotment and fee details have been released through KEAM seat allotment 2022.

Here's how to download KEAM 2022 Allotment list

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on KEAM 2022 portal

Then click on final allotment list

The link to download the second provisional allotment will be displayed

Click on the link

Download and keep a copy

Candidates who have received an allotment afresh are required to remit the fees to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment before October 11 (2 PM). The seats of candidates failing to pay a fee before the deadline will be forfeited. Moreover, all seat allotted students have to report at the institute before 3 PM on October 11.