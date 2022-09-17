KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List released on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct to download link here

KEAM Provisional Category List 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM 2022 provisional category list on its official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can ow check the KEAM provisional category list 2022 on the official website or through the direct link provided below. reads that another list will be released today evening which will be made on the basis of KEAM rank lists of the respective courses.

CEE Kerala had provided a window to raise complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 provisional category list till 2 PM today, September 17, 2022. Candidates were required to send the email to the CEE with KEAM application number and name through the mail id ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in. “Copies of certificate or documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage,” read the official notification.