KEAM 2022 Results: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 Results, and Rank List have been released online today, on September 6, 2022, by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. The directions and direct link are provided below. Candidates can now check their KEAM Rank List online for Engineering and Medical exams on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to local media reports, the KEAM 2022 Results and Rank List were scheduled to be announced this afternoon. Students are advised that a student from Idukki has topped the KEAM Engineering Rank List, according to local media reports. There were 77005 applicants in total, of whom 50858 are listed in the KEAM rank list.

KEAM 2022 Results, Rank List : How to check

- Candidates must visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations - cee.kerala.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal and then enter your login details.

- The KEAM 2022 Rank List will be displayed on your screen

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Students should be aware that the KEAM 2022 Results, Rank List will be helpful as the admissions process progresses. All of those who scored well in this will now be able to move on to the counselling phase