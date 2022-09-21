NewsIndia
KEAM 2022: Round 1 provisional seat allotment list OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

Kerala has released the provisional KEAM 2022 round 1 seat allotment, scroll down for the direct link to check allotment

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KEAM 2022: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has uploaded the provisional KEAM 2022 round 1 seat allotment. Candidates will be able to view the provisional list of KEAM 2022 round 1 allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in without logging in. by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates can check their KEAM Seat Allotment results for Phase 1 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, after they have been made public. An announcement on the first round of admissions issued today for KEAM 2022 First Allotment.

Candidates are informed that the KEAM 2022 Results will be used to determine how CEE Kerala will conduct the counseling and admissions process. The KEAM trial allotment and provisional category lists were already made public prior to this.

KEAM 2022 First Allotment List - Date & Time

Events Details
KEAM 2022 First Allotment date September 21, 2022 (today)
KEAM First Allotment Result time RELEASED
Fee payment and admissions process against KEAM 2022 1st phase allotment September 22 to 26, 2022
Official website cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022: Here’s how to check allotment result

  • Visit cee.karala.gov.in
  • Click on the “KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal” link
  • Login using the application number and password.
  • The seat allotment status of KEAM 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the allotment letter and take a printout of the same.

The authorities will also publish the cutoff ranks along with the KEAM allocation 2022. The final rank information used for allocation will be the KEAM 2022 cutoff. The KEAM threshold for 2022 will be determined by institute and category. Candidates who are included on the allocation list must pay the seat acceptance fee prior to the cutoff date.

 

