KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional List RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check here

KEAM 2022: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE has uploaded the KEAM 2022 third phase provisional list on their official website today. The provisional list can be checked on cee.kerala.gov.in. The provisional list is available at cee.kerala.gov.in. By following the instructions listed below, all candidates who registered for the counselling round can see the provisional list of third phase allotment. The complaint window is open right now, and candidates have till noon today to submit their complaints to the KEAM allotment list by email at ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional allotment list: Details mentioned

Application number of the candidate

Candidate's rank

College

Course

Seat type

KEAM 2022 round 3 provisional allotment list: Here’s how to check

Registered candidates should go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the KEAM 2022 link

Then they will click on KEAM 2022 provisional list link being displayed

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Post submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should check the result and download the page

They are advised to take its printout for future reference

Candidates have been assigned seats based on their merit and the choices they made while registering for counselling.