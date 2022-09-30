KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here
KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list for Engineering and Agriculture courses is now available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download.
Trending Photos
KEAM Counselling 2022: Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list. Students who registered for the KEAM 2022 Counseling for Engineering and Architecture stream can now check the second phase provisional list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.
Here's how to download KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment
- Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on KEAM 2022 portal
- Then click on provisional allotment list
- The link to download the second provisional allotment will be displayed
- Click on the link
- Download and keep a copy
KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List Engineering
KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List Agriculture
The KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list has been released based on the registration and choice filling completed by the candidates.
Live Tv
More Stories