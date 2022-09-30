NewsIndia
KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list for Engineering and Agriculture courses is now available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KEAM Counselling 2022: Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list. Students who registered for the KEAM 2022 Counseling for Engineering and Architecture stream can now check the second phase provisional list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here's how to download KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment

  • Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on KEAM 2022 portal
  • Then click on provisional allotment list
  • The link to download the second provisional allotment will be displayed
  • Click on the link
  • Download and keep a copy

KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List Engineering

KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List Agriculture

 

The KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list has been released based on the registration and choice filling completed by the candidates.

