KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List out on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

KEAM Counselling 2022: Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list. Students who registered for the KEAM 2022 Counseling for Engineering and Architecture stream can now check the second phase provisional list on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Here's how to download KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Click on KEAM 2022 portal

Then click on provisional allotment list

The link to download the second provisional allotment will be displayed

Click on the link

Download and keep a copy

The KEAM 2022 Second Phase Provisional Allotment list has been released based on the registration and choice filling completed by the candidates.