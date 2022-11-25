KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 2 Second Seat allotment result RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check here

KEAM Counselling 2022: Kerala Engineering Agriculture and Medical or KEAM Second Phase Allotment Phase has been released by the Commissioner For Entrance Examinations on November 24, 2022. The second allocation can be downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by candidates who registered for the KEAM Counselling 2022 for Undergraduate Admissions in MBBS/BDS Course. Candidates should be aware that the allocation list has been made available in document form and that no specific information needs to be entered at this time. The CEE has announced the second phase allotment based on the candidates' options and choices. Candidates who made the shortlist for the allocation list must report to the designated colleges with the necessary paperwork.

KEAM Counselling 2022 Second Phase Allotment: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

Then click on the KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal

Then select the Allotment List option

Click on the link that reads “Second Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS Course”

The pdf will open on your screen

Download the document and keep a copy

As previously mentioned, from November 25, 2022, through November 28, 2022, shortlisted candidates for KEAM Counselling 2022 Round 2 for UG Admissions must report to their assigned colleges. The students will need to bring the necessary paperwork and admission application fees. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.