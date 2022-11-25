topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KEAM COUNSELLING 2022

KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 2 Second Seat allotment result RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check here

KEAM Counselling 2022: The students will have to carry the set of documents required and fees to submit for the admission process, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 2 Second Seat allotment result RELEASED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check here

KEAM Counselling 2022: Kerala Engineering Agriculture and Medical or KEAM Second Phase Allotment Phase has been released by the Commissioner For Entrance Examinations on November 24, 2022. The second allocation can be downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, by candidates who registered for the KEAM Counselling 2022 for Undergraduate Admissions in MBBS/BDS Course. Candidates should be aware that the allocation list has been made available in document form and that no specific information needs to be entered at this time. The CEE has announced the second phase allotment based on the candidates' options and choices. Candidates who made the shortlist for the allocation list must report to the designated colleges with the necessary paperwork.

KEAM Counselling 2022 Second Phase Allotment: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Then click on the KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal
  • Then select the Allotment List option
  • Click on the link that reads “Second Phase Allotment to MBBS/BDS Course”
  • The pdf will open on your screen
  • Download the document and keep a copy

KEAM Counselling 2022 Second Phase Allotment result; direct link here

As previously mentioned, from November 25, 2022, through November 28, 2022, shortlisted candidates for KEAM Counselling 2022 Round 2 for UG Admissions must report to their assigned colleges. The students will need to bring the necessary paperwork and admission application fees. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Live Tv

KEAM Counselling 2022keam 2022keam 2022 second allotmentkeam medical second allotmentkeam medical second allotment 2022second allotment date 2022 examcee keralacee.kerala.gov.in keamkeam login

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America