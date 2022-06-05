The Trinamool has accused the state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar of supporting terrorism. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "We will have to capture the panchayat with sticks. The tribals, the Rajbanshis, the Matuas, the women need to keep the broom-axe ready. If TMC goons come to loot the votes, you will have to throw them out of the neighbourhood." In reply Trinamool's State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "By saying this, he is supporting terrorism. Won't the CBI see to it?"

The panchayat polls in the state is scheduled for next year. This time the state BJP president called for uprooting the Trinamool in the panchayat elections. In Malda, Sukanta said, "Democracy has to be established. Public welfare money sent by the Centre is being looted in the name of development. TMC has to be driven out of Bengal." The BJP held a rally in old Malda on Saturday to mark the 8th anniversary of the Modi government. The state BJP president was accompanied by the state's leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. He has launched a counter attack alleging post-assembly poll terrorism in the state.

The leader of the opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Atrocities of TMC have also surpassed the British Era." The Congress also criticised the Mamata Banerjee's government. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The country fought for independence during the British period. It was Bengal that led the fight. And now the situation in Bengal is the worst. Everyone laughs when they see Bangla."