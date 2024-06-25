The Delhi High Court will rule on Tuesday on the ED's request for a stay on the trial court's order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. The order is scheduled to be issued at 2:30 p.m. In his written submission filed on Monday, the AAP leader defended the bail order, claiming that releasing him at this stage would cause no prejudice to the ED because he could be returned to custody if the high court later decides to overturn the order.



Staying the operation of "the well-reasoned bail order" would essentially allow the petition to cancel the bail, Kejriwal argued. The AAP national convenor, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, could have escaped Tihar jail if the high court had not granted the central anti-money laundering agency interim relief.

On June 20, the trial court granted Kejriwal bail and ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh, with certain conditions, including that he not attempt to obstruct the investigation or influence witnesses. The ED claims that the trial court's decision was "perverse," "one-sided," and "wrong-sided," and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

Judge Niyay Bindu, who was sitting as a vacationing special judge on June 20, granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case on the grounds that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not provided direct evidence connecting him to the proceeds of crime. The parties were requested to submit written arguments by June 24 after the high court on June 21 postponed the enforcement of the bail order until after it made a decision regarding the stay.



In opposition to the imterim stay on his bail, Kejriwal has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court. His plea hearing was scheduled for June 26 by the Supreme Court on Monday. The court expressed deferred the hearing until High Court issues its ruling on the matter.