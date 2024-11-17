Advertisement
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Kejriwal Calls Delhi Elections 'Dharamyudh', Urges AAP Workers To Reach Every Voter

Kejriwal likened Delhi elections to a "dharamyudh," urged workers to focus on reaching every voter through 65,000 meetings.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kejriwal Calls Delhi Elections 'Dharamyudh', Urges AAP Workers To Reach Every Voter Image: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed district-level officials at a conference in Chandni Chowk on Sunday, in preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The former Chief Minister likened the upcoming election to a 'dharamyudh', drawing a parallel to the epic battle of the Mahabharata.

In an address to district-level officials at a conference in Chandni Chowk here, Kejriwal said that divine forces are on the AAP's side, citing the party's victory in the MCD mayoral elections, despite the BJP's concerted efforts to seize control.

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal said, "We are a small party with limited resources. The BJP has immense funds and power, but they have never done anything for the people of Delhi because they lack the will to serve." 

AAP supremo also urged party workers not to focus on individual candidates receiving tickets, emphasising, "You should work as if I am contesting all 70 seats in Delhi."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February next year.

Kejriwal urged the party's booth and district-level workers to take on the challenge of reaching every voter, stressing the importance of holding at least 65,000 local meetings to spread the AAP's message.

(With PTI Inputs)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK