Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal government approves procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for GB Pant Hospital

Satyendar Jain said, "It is with great delectation that I inform you that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal." 

Kejriwal government approves procurement of 18 advanced ventilators for GB Pant Hospital
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday (January 8) decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for the ICUs of the Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital of the Delhi government. 

Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has been at the forefront of improving the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi, and the addition of these advanced ventilators is a stepping stone in this direction.

Satyendar Jain said, "It is with great delectation that I inform that the proposal to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital has been approved under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal." 

"This addition to the existing capacity will enable us to provide medical treatment to a larger number of patients in the future," Jain added.

The Chief Ministers' Office tweeted the decision saying, "In a cabinet meeting held today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to procure 18 advanced ventilators for ICUs of Neurosurgery Department at GB Pant Hospital."

The decision has been taken to increase the facilities and medical infrastructure in the Delhi government hospitals to ensure better medical treatment for the people of Delhi.

