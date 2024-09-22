Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the RSS about whether it supports the BJP's strategy of using central agencies to dismantle parties and overthrow opposition governments, as well as bringing in "corrupt" leaders. During his first 'Janta ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar since stepping down as Delhi chief minister, Kejriwal posed five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. One of his queries was whether the BJP's retirement age rule also applied to Modi, similar to what it did for LK Advani.

He also challenged Bhagwat on the BJP's practice of labeling politicians as "corrupt" while simultaneously welcoming them into the party. In another question, Kejriwal asked Bhagwat how he felt about BJP chief JP Nadda's statement that the party did not require the RSS, which serves as the saffron party's ideological backbone.

Having been released on bail from Tihar jail on September 13 after spending over five months in custody due to the excise policy case, Kejriwal emphasized that he entered politics to serve the nation and not out of any desire for power or position.

The former chief minister mentioned that he resigned because he was hurt by corruption allegations against him, asserting that he had gained only respect—not wealth—over the past decade. He described the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as an "agni pariksha" for himself and urged voters to refrain from supporting him if they believed he was dishonest.

Kejriwal added that he planned to vacate the chief minister's official residence after the "shraddh" period during Navratri and live among the people who had been offering him shelter.