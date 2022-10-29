'Kejriwal stokes new propaganda so his corruption isn't discussed': Anurag Thakur on Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while speaking to reporters on Saturday (Oct 29). He criticised Kejriwal on many fronts such as the Lakshmi-Ganesh images on currency notes appeal, alleged money given to Muslim clerics annually, and corruption. Earlier this week, Kejriwal stirred controversy when he made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to imprint images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Indian currency notes to boost our economy. Responding to this, Anurag Thakur called Kejriwal "a symbol of anarchy."

"Those who opposed Ram Mandir, insulted Hindu deities, and had to sack a minister, that Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. He stokes new propaganda so that his corruption isn't discussed," he said.

You (Delhi CM) give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis & pastors? Why couldn't you do it?: Union Min Anurag Thakur on Delhi CM's appeal for Goddess Laxmi-Lord Ganesh pics on Indian currency notes pic.twitter.com/rIaMwphQCQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

He further said, "We brought inflation under control & slashed fuel prices. Prices slashed in BJP-ruled states but they didn't go down in Congress-ruled states. Congress promised farm loan waiver. They couldn't do it in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. They make false promises."

Thakur also asked the Delhi CM if he will be willing to give Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis & pastors as he did for Muslim clerics.

Thakur told Kejriwal, "You give Rs 18,000 per annum to Muslim clerics in Delhi. Will you also give the same Rs 18,000 to priests, gurdwara granthis & pastors? Why couldn't you do it?"

Congress asks 'why not BR Ambedkar?'

Congress also had a strong reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's suggestion. Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday asked him why Bhimrao Ambedkar's photo should not be taken on a new series of notes. The AAP national convener's demand has drawn sharp reactions from both the BJP and Congress with latter's Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja accusing Kejriwal of resorting to "competitive Hindutva" to outwit the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat.