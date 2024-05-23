'Kejriwal Was At Home...I Was Literally Screaming': Swati Maliwal Recalls 'Assault' Incident

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Recounting her ordeal of May 13, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adding that she is not giving "clean-chit" to anyone. In an exclusive interview with ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MP recounted the entire incident of May 13 at Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

"On May 13 at around 9 am in the morning, I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. The staff asked me to sit in the drawing room and told her that Arvind Kejriwal ji was at home and he was coming here to meet me. After that the PA of Arvind Kejriwal ji Bibhav Kumar came in a state of aggression and I asked 'Kya Hua Kejriwalji aa rahe hai. Kya hogya?' I said this much, after which he slapped me. He (Bibhav Kumar) slapped me 7 to 8 times. When I tried to push him, he held my legs and mujhe ghaseet diya. Ensuring that my head bumped into the center table. I fell to the floor and he (Bibhav) started beating me with his legs. I was screaming and begging for help but no one came there," Maliwal said.

She further said that she is not aware whether she was beaten on the instructions of anyone or by himself or of his own accord and that this is all a matter of investigation. "Everything is a matter of investigation. I am very cooperative with the Delhi Police. I am not giving anyone the clean chit. Because the fact is I was in the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was at home and I was beaten up very badly. I was literally screaming very badly but no one came to help to out. I never thought what will happen to me and my career. What will they do with me? I just thought that 'Jo cheez maine saari mahilao ko bola hai ki hamesha sach ke saath khade raho, aap sachi sachi complain karo and jo bhi aapke sath kuch galat hua hai toh uske liye jarur lado, toh aaj mai kaise nhi ladh sakti,' she said with tears in her eyes.

The full interview can be viewed on the ANI YouTube channel. Following the assault allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal against a former aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the silence of the AAP chief on this matter shows his stance about the issue of the safety of women.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence. Bibhav Kumar has lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and 'verbally abusing' him.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.