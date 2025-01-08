The war of words erupted between Congress and Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, allies at the Central level as part of the INDIA bloc, Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called the AAP its "opponent" in Delhi.

"They (the AAP) are our opposition. They are harbouring a misconception since they won twice (in Delhi). The situation in Delhi has changed now. Congress is doing a better campaign and this time, the results will be different," Gehlot told ANI.

Reacting to Gehlot's remarks, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that people also believed that Congress and the BJP are partners.

"Gehlot ji, You made it clear that AAP is the opposition to Congress in Delhi. You remained silent on BJP. People also felt that AAP is the opposition for Congress and BJP is its partner. People also believed that BJP and Congress are fighting the elections together against AAP. Till now this cooperation between you two was secret. Today you have made it public. Thank you on behalf of the people of Delhi for this clarification," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Gehlot triggered a row with Kejriwal over his remark that Congress and the BJP are silent partners in Delhi polls. Congress leader said that this is a part of AAP campaign.

"They make their own equations that how we Congress and BJP are fighting the elections together, this is his (Shri Arvind Kejriwal's) campaign, so I see it as a part of his campaign that he must have deliberately tweeted so that the message becomes stronger that Congress and BJP are together, whereas this is impossible, Kejriwal ji must know that it is impossible, Congress and BJP cannot come together, this is my belief, so I take it in that form," he said on X.