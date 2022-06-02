Kejriwal's request to PM Modi: Arrest all AAP MLAs at one go, otherwise...

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at BJP and said that after Health Minister Satyendar Jain, deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be arrested! Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering. "I'd already announced a few months back that Central government is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, Centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," Kejriwal said.

Satyendar Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering. Calling Sisodia the "father of education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the Delhi chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools. "Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt''," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests is a loss to the country. "I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said.

