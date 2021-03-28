Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2021: Online registration schedule for Class 1 released on kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2021: The admissions for Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya is going to start soon. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a notification in this regard announcing the admission schedule for class 1 for the upcoming academic session 2021-22.

According to the schedule, the application process for Class 1 admissions would begin on April 1, from 10 am onwards.

The application process would be done through online mode. The registration for admission can be done through the official website of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

The last date to complete online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2021-2022 is 7 pm, April 19.

For Class 2 students, the registrations will be done offline. The offline registration for admission to class 2 will be conducted between April 8 (8 am) and 15 (4 pm).

Once the registration process is completed, KVS will release the list of shortlisted students for further process. The list will include students belonging to various categories.

Steps to apply for KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website on kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Online registration for admission to’

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Input the required details

Step 5: Fill up the Admission Form and Submit the application

