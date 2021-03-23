Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021: Apply for PRT, TGT, PGT posts, check eligibility

New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan has sought applications from eligible aspirants for the recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) along with other teaching and non-teaching posts on official websites various KV Schools.

The eligible candidates should know that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 is being done on a Part-Time/Contractual Basis for the year 2021-22. The eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and appear for an interview on the scheduled date and time.

Educational Qualification: For PGTs of all subjects, candidates are required to have Post Graduate Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with BEd.

Those applying for TGT posts of all Subjects, candidates need a Graduation degree in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in the concerned subject with BEd.

For PRTs, the candidates need to pass class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than two years/ BEIEd/ BEd. It must be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

Notably, the Kendriya Vidyalaya is a system of central government schools that have been instituted under the Union Ministry of Education (MHRD). The country has a total of 1,245 KV schools in India, and three abroad.

With one of the world's largest chains of schools, the motto of Kendriya Vidyalayas is Tattvaṁ pūṣaṇa apāvr̥ṇu, or "where the face of truth is covered by the golden lid, O Sun (God), please uncover so that truth and dharma are visible".