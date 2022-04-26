New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday (April 25, 2022) issued revised admission guidelines for the academic year 2022-2023 and discontinued the MPs' discretionary quota in recommending the admission of students to Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The new guidelines also stated that children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The admission of such students will be done on the basis of the list given by the District Magistrate of the concerned District subject to 10 children per KV and a maximum of two children per class, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said.

"These children will be exempted from payment of fees (Tuition fee, Computer fund, and VVN) from Classes I to XII," it added.

Following categories of children would also be admitted over and above the class strength except where stated otherwise in the provision itself.

Each Directorate of education of Armed Forces i.e. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guards can recommend a maximum of 06 names for admission of children of their Defence Personnel in an academic year in Kendriya Vidyalayas located in the Defence Sector except classes X and XII.



Children of serving KVS employees. The Children of the serving employees of KVS (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Regional Offices, ZIETs, and KVS (HQ) will be considered for admission at any time of the year irrespective of the class strength/year of transfer/recruitment. However, for class IX, the child has to clear the admission test. No admission would be given to wards of retired persons.



Children of Central Government employees who die in harness.



Children of recipients of Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra &Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal (Army), Nausena Medal (Navy), Vayu Sena Medal (Air Force).



Children of recipients of President's Police medal for gallantry and Police medal for gallantry.



Meritorious sports children who have secured I, II & III positions in SGFI/CBSE/National/State level games organized by the Government.



Recipients of Rashtrapati Puraskar in Scouts & Guides.



Single girl children in class I and from class VI onwards are subject to a maximum of two per section in class I and two per class in class VI and onwards. It includes twin girl children also.



Children who are recipients of the National Bravery Award, or of the Balshree Award instituted by the National Bal Bhawan.



Children who have shown special talent in Fine Arts and have been recognized at the National or State level.



60 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas located anywhere in India and 15 admissions in hostels of Kendriya Vidyalayas, would be granted to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs each year.



15 children of the employees of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) would be admitted on orders to be issued by the KVS Hqrs. Of these, a maximum of 5 seats would be given in Delhi and the remaining would be outside Delhi.



50 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for wards of Group –B & C employees of Central Police Organisations, that is, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, NDRF, and Assam Rifles under the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Wards of Kashmir Migrants.

Concession will also be granted to students for admission who participated in Games and Sports meet/Scouting & Guiding/NCC/Adventure activities at various levels. The certificate needed for this purpose can be of any of the preceding years.