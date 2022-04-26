हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kendriya Vidyalaya admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan revises admission guidelines, no more MP quotas now

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also stated that children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength. 

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan revises admission guidelines, no more MP quotas now
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

New Delhi: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday (April 25, 2022) issued revised admission guidelines for the academic year 2022-2023 and discontinued the MPs' discretionary quota in recommending the admission of students to Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The new guidelines also stated that children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme. 

The admission of such students will be done on the basis of the list given by the District Magistrate of the concerned District subject to 10 children per KV and a maximum of two children per class, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said.

"These children will be exempted from payment of fees (Tuition fee, Computer fund, and VVN) from Classes I to XII," it added.

Following categories of children would also be admitted over and above the class strength except where stated otherwise in the provision itself.

  • Each Directorate of education of Armed Forces i.e. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guards can recommend a maximum of 06 names for admission of children of their Defence Personnel in an academic year in Kendriya Vidyalayas located in the Defence Sector except classes X and XII.
     
  • Children of serving KVS employees. The Children of the serving employees of KVS (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Regional Offices, ZIETs, and KVS (HQ) will be considered for admission at any time of the year irrespective of the class strength/year of transfer/recruitment. However, for class IX, the child has to clear the admission test. No admission would be given to wards of retired persons.
     
  • Children of Central Government employees who die in harness.
     
  • Children of recipients of Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra &Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal (Army), Nausena Medal (Navy), Vayu Sena Medal (Air Force).
     
  • Children of recipients of President's Police medal for gallantry and Police medal for gallantry.
     
  • Meritorious sports children who have secured I, II & III positions in SGFI/CBSE/National/State level games organized by the Government.
     
  • Recipients of Rashtrapati Puraskar in Scouts & Guides.
     
  • Single girl children in class I and from class VI onwards are subject to a maximum of two per section in class I and two per class in class VI and onwards. It includes twin girl children also.
     
  • Children who are recipients of the National Bravery Award, or of the Balshree Award instituted by the National Bal Bhawan.
     
  • Children who have shown special talent in Fine Arts and have been recognized at the National or State level.
     
  • 60 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas located anywhere in India and 15 admissions in hostels of Kendriya Vidyalayas, would be granted to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs each year.
     
  • 15 children of the employees of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) would be admitted on orders to be issued by the KVS Hqrs. Of these, a maximum of 5 seats would be given in Delhi and the remaining would be outside Delhi.
     
  • 50 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas for wards of Group –B & C employees of Central Police Organisations, that is, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF, NDRF, and Assam Rifles under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
     
  • Wards of Kashmir Migrants.

Click to check complete Kendriya Vidyalaya Revised Admission Guidelines 2022-2023

Concession will also be granted to students for admission who participated in Games and Sports meet/Scouting & Guiding/NCC/Adventure activities at various levels. The certificate needed for this purpose can be of any of the preceding years.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kendriya Vidyalaya admissionKendriya VidyalayaKVKendriya Vidyalaya SangathanKVs
Next
Story

PM Modi to address event celebrating 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage, Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya today

Must Watch

PT2M57S

DNA: Pulwama Encounter -- Terrorists caught on drone camera