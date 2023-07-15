Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Protest Arbitrary Transfer Policy: Letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Teachers from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Centre's latest transfer policy by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In the letter, they outline their grievances and provide suggestions for improvement.

Frequent Changes in Transfer Guidelines

The KVS headquarters in New Delhi has issued four transfer guidelines in the past five years (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023). The letter highlights the concern that the vacillating transfer policy causes significant difficulties for KVS teachers.



Issues with Current Transfer Policy

The present transfer policy lacks provisions for "on request" or "intra-station transfer." Additionally, the possibility of mutual transfer, if two teachers agree, has been eliminated. These limitations negatively impact the teachers and hinder their professional growth.

Reduction in Concessions

Previously, concessions on transfers were granted to KVS employees and their spouses if they were employed within a 100-kilometer radius from each other. However, the latest policy restricts this concession to cases where both individuals are posted in the same location. Furthermore, women teachers, who were previously allowed to stay in the same location for 15 years, now face a reduced limit of seven years.

Lack of Fresh Recruits

Despite a list of 12,000 new teachers available, no fresh recruitment has taken place in the last four years. The absence of new teachers negatively impacts the system's ability to address transfer requirements effectively. Transfers are necessary to relieve teachers working in challenging locations, such as the north-east, after completing a three-year tenure. While the teachers are not against transfers, they contest the arbitrary changes in policy.

Protest and Legal Action

To voice their concerns, the KVS teachers' association plans to hold a black badge protest on July 18. If their demands are not addressed, they intend to stage a protest in front of regional KVS offices or at Jantar Mantar. Additionally, they express the possibility of moving court and filing cases in the Central Administrative Tribunal to challenge the policy if necessary.

Conclusion

The teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya are raising their voices against the arbitrary transfer policy through a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Their protests and potential legal action aim to bring attention to their grievances and seek a more favorable and equitable transfer policy.