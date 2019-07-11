Kenyan man comes back to India after 30 years to repay Rs 200 debt

NEW DELHI: In a very heart-warming development, a Kenyan national, who is now an active politician in the African nation, came back to India after 30 years just to replay a debt of Rs 200.

According to reports, Richard Tong'i, who is now serving as an MP from the Nyaribari Chache constituency in African nation Kenya, came to the historic city of Aurangabad to pay a loan of Rs 200 taken from Kashinath Gawli nearly 30 years back.

For 70-year-old Kashinath Gawli, who probably got the biggest shock of his life, when he found Tong'i knocking at his door along with his wife Michelle.

Septuagenarian Kashinath Gawli, who had completely forgotten Tong'i, was initially unable to recall his face, but when he was reminded of the old times and how he helped the African national - then a young student – the old man's joy knew no bounds.

"I could not believe my eyes," Gawli said.

The visitor – Richard Tong'i - was then a student of management studies at a local college in Aurangabad during 1985-89. During his studies, Richard cam in contact with the Gawli family.

Richard's bonding with the Gawli family became very stronger soon. Since he came from a poor family, he used to get help from the Gawli family, which ran a grocery shop back then.

The Gawli family and Richard used to live in the Wankhedenagar locality then.

"As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that some day, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me," Richard said while speaking to the media.

After returning to his homeland, Richard became very active in politics and subsequently became a Member of Kenyan Parliament from the Nyaribari Chache constituency.

He used to travel to India in past but could not fulfil his desire of meeting the Gawlis to repay the old debt due to his hectic schedule and other engagements. But this time when he came to India, Richard decided to meet the Gawli family to express his gratitude to them.

"God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house," he said.

Before leaving Aurangabad, the Kenyan MP also invited the Gawli family members to visit his country.