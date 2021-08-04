हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala announces triple lockdown at places with over 10 COVID-19 cases among 1000 people

The Kerala government has announced that a triple lockdown will be imposed at locations in the state where there are more than 10 COVID-19 cases detected among 1000 people. 

Representational Image: Reuters

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Wednesday (August 4) said that a triple lockdown will be imposed at locations in the state where there are more than 10 COVID-19 cases detected among 1000 people. 

According to a newspaper report, Kerala's health minister Veena George said that the triple lockdown will be imposed at locations in the state where there are more than 10 COVID-19 cases detected among 1000 people. 

She further stated that only shops selling essential items will be allowed to open in such locations, adding that otherwise all shops will be allowed to function on six days except Sundays.

According to the New Indian Express report, the minister urged people to remain vigilant of the Covid spread in the state, adding “Shops should have arrangements to manage crowds and ensure social distancing during the festive season. Police and local bodies should supervise the arrangements.” 

Notably, the state has the highest average test positivity rate (TPR) of close to 12 per cent and over 1.74 lakh active patients. 

On Tuesday, she said that a total of 13,325 covid deaths has been reported in the state till June 15, 2021, while replying to questions of MLAs' in the state Assembly.

She also added that the state government was following the ICMR and WHO guidelines to report covid deaths.

According to her, the government was planning to deal with the challenges of the second wave of Covid with the support of the public. The state government aims at covering the maximum number of vaccinations as early as possible as over 50 per cent of the population are in the susceptible category according the latest sero survey, she told the House.

