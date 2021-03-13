Kerala Assembly Election 2021: First woman in 25 years to get IUML ticket

Kozhikode: The Indian Union Muslim League ( IUML), which is the main alliance partner of the United Democratic Front (UDF), fielded a woman candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls after 25 years. The party on Friday (March 12) declared a list of 25 candidates out of 27 seats it will be contesting in Kerala.

Noorbina Rashid, will contest from the Kozhikode South constituency and it is for the first time since 1996, a woman candidate has been fielded by the Muslim League.

"I had a hope that the party would consider a woman candidate this time after 25 years. I am so happy now about the party's decision. Will serve the society and will remain as a watchdog for democracy," said Noorbina Rashid to media persons in Kozhikode after she was announced as a candidate.

This is the first time that the Muslim League has fielded a woman candidate since 1996 when the former chairperson of the Women's League Khamarunnisa Anwar contested from Kozhikode.

Noorbina said that people are expecting more women candidates to represent them in the assembly. "To address issues of women and those marginalised people we need women in the assembly".

"The expectation of both men and women are that more women should come forward in society and I am happy with the decision of IUML leadership," she added.

Out of the 144 assembly seats in Kerala, IUML will be contesting on 27 seats. The CPI(M) that announced the list earlier had included 12 women candidates in the fray.

The Congress which will be announcing the candidate list soon is also expected to give more seats to women compared to the last assembly polls.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021.

A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.

In the 2016 Kerala assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front ( LDF) bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly.

The BJP opened its account for the first time from the Nemom constituency, where BJP veteran O.Rajagopal won the seat.



