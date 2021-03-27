हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly election

Kerala Assembly elections 2021: BJP chief JP Nadda to hold rally, roadshows in state

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will address rallies in Kerala on Saturday (March 27) as a part of two-day visit to the southern poll-bound states. 

File Photo

The BJP national president will address numerous rallies and road shows in the state today as part of the campaign. Kerala will witness single-phase elections on April 6.

Earlier, last night Nadda held a meeting with BJP leaders at Hotel Blue Nile, Kannur a day before he is scheduled to lead a grand roadshow in Kannur's Dharmadam Constituency from Nalampeedika to Chakkarakkal at 09:35 am. 

Following which the BJP chief will address a public meeting in Manalur's Kanjani Anakkadu and then in Thodupuzha Municipal Ground in the afternoon. 

After the public rallies JP Nadda will also hold two massive roadshows in the evening. The first roadshow will be from Kaimanam to Pappanamcode followed by Kaimanam to Pappanamcode. 

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 in over 40,771 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

