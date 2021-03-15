Kerala Assembly elections: CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers, 'Metro Man' Sreedharan launches poll campaign for BJP

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency here, filed his nomination papers on Monday (March 15) morning.

Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following COVID-19 protocols.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan. This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.

Meanwhile, 'Metro Man' Sreedharan launched his campaign in the state ahead of the state assembly polls. He attacked the state's ruling LDF, alleging that it was a government hit by corruption, scandals and nepotism.

"The (CPI(M)-led) government was not keen on the development of the state. Its main focus was upliftment of the party," said the 88-year old technocrat, a day after his name was officially declared as the BJP's candidate for Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sreedharan said, "he is a good chief minister for his party but not for the state."

Sreedharan alleged that the LDF government did nothing for the development of the state during its five-year rule.

He said the CPI(M)-led government did not take any steps for the implementation of Nilambur Nanjangud line to create a broad gauge rail connection from the town of Nanjangud in Karnataka to Nilambur in Kerala.

“Nothing has been done to implement a railway line between Guruvayur and Thirunavaya despite getting sanction,” he added.

The voting for Kerala assembly elections in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes for the state assembly elections will take place on May 2.

Live TV