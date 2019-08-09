close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala: At least 22 killed, thousands displaced amid floods, CM asks people to assist rescue ops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

Kerala: At least 22 killed, thousands displaced amid floods, CM asks people to assist rescue ops
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday conducted a review meeting of the disaster management activities in the wake of incessant rains in the state, and informed that 22 people have died so far while over 22,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps set up in the state.

Addressing media here, Vijayan said a total of 315 relief camps have been set up in the state, with maximum measures being taken in Wayanad. In the next 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected, and water levels have dangerously risen in some rivers across the state.

Live TV

As many as 24 incidents of landslides have been reported across the state, the worst being in Meppadi, the Chief Minister said while urging citizens to assist in rescue operations being carried out in the state. "Heavy rain has increased across most parts of the state. A red alert has been issued for nine districts in North and Central Kerala, three districts in Central Kerala are under Orange alert and remaining two southern districts are issued yellow alert," he said.

Red Alert has been issued in Ernakulum, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts, while the high tide is forecasted along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod.

Kerala and its neighbouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers. 
 

Tags:
KeralaKerala RainsPinarayi VijayanRescue opschief ministerHeavy rains
Next
Story

PM Modi to visit Bhutan on 2-day visit from 17 to 18 August

Must Watch

PT6M

Madhya Pradesh: Forests in the grip of flood, tiger appeared on roads