हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala becomes first state to offer free bus services to women fish vendor

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarati Vijayan flags off free bus services to women fish vendors. The bus services will operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

Kerala becomes first state to offer free bus services to women fish vendor
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarati Vijayan flagged off Samudra bus service operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to ferry women fish vendors from coastal areas to the city on Saturday (August 28).

This has been done in collaboration with Transport, fisheries departments and KSRTC. While speaking at the event, Kerala transport minister Antony Raju said, "The bus has all the modern facilities. The state will incur a cost of Rs 24 lakh per year in operating these buses and the state government has made all the necessary arrangements."

Speaking to ANI, the transport minister said, "The Transport Department, KSRTC and the Fisheries Department have formed a new venture in Kerala. These fish vendors, especially women, spend huge money on transportation. They have to spend daily Rs 400-500 for travelling from coastal area to the city."

"Half of their income is spent on transportation. This is for the first time in India, a state government is providing free transportation to women fish vendors. The bus services start at 5 am and end at 10 pm. Now there are three bus services and we will expand it to other areas in the coming days," he added.

ALSO READ: Kerala to provide Rs 3 lakh one-time deposit next week to children orphaned due to COVID

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Keralafish vendorsbus services
Next
Story

LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Joe Biden warns of another terrorist attack at Kabul airport