Kerala Blast Accused Dominic Martin Booked Under UAPA; Death Toll Reaches Three

Kerala police have confirmed that Dominic Martin, a resident of Kadavanthra who surrendered before them, was responsible for the explosive device that detonated at a convention center in Kalamassery during the morning hours on Sunday. Tragically, the death toll resulting from the convention center blast has risen to three individuals, with two more losing their lives due to their injuries. The investigation is now focused on examining the credibility of Martin's claims and the underlying motivations behind his actions.

During their inquiry, law enforcement authorities discovered incriminating visual evidence on Dominic's phone, which revealed the remote control used to trigger the improvised explosive device (IED). Strikingly, Dominic Martin, who claims to be a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, openly confessed to the crime via a Facebook Live video he shared just before turning himself in at the Kodakara police station. In this video, he explained that despite making repeated appeals to the Christian denomination to change their practices that he believed promoted hatred, they had steadfastly refused to do so. Consequently, he decided to resort to planting a bomb at the convention.

Dominic Martin has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 (UAPA), along with other serious allegations, as the investigation into this disturbing incident continues.

While a woman had died at the spot in the blasts, a 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours today at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital. The girl was admitted to the hospital with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.