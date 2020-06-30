हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Board class 10 results 2020

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020: Results to be declared in a few minutes at keralaresults.nic.in and Saphalam app

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 will be released at 2 pm today. The result will be announced on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and some other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020: Results to be declared in a few minutes at keralaresults.nic.in and Saphalam app

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 will be released at 2 pm today. The result will be announced on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website, keralapareekshabhavan.in and some other websites including sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Along with the SSLC result, the result of Art High School Leaving Certificate Examination (AHSLC), THSLC (hearing impaired) will also be declared on Tuesday.

Besides websites, the Kerala Board SSLC Result 2020 will also be available via mobile application Saphalam 2020 and ‘PRD Live’. Saphalam 2020 mobile app, which is available for download on Google Play Store, will give a detailed analysis of results at school, an educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports.

Here's the process to check result on website:

- Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

- Step 2: Fill the required details like registration number and date of birth

- Step 3: Click on the Get Result button

How the process to check Kerala SSLC result via ‘Saphalam’ app

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type Saphalam, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Step 5: Result will be available

