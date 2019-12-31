Kerala bus carrying 58 people, falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur; several injured

New Delhi: More than 20 people were left injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and slipped into a deep gorge near Bilaspur district on the national highway in Himachal Pradesh. All the injured have been rushed to Bilaspur Regional Hospital and are being given medical treatment.

According to ANI, the bus was carrying at least 58 people, including 55 college students and 3 teachers and was going from Kerala to Manali on a college tour when the mishap happened. At least 21 students are said to have suffered injuries and the condition of two of them is said to be serious.

Additional SP Bilaspur Police confirmed the incident and said that the injured are being treated at the hospital.