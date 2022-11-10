Kerala Bypolls: Congress-led UDF sweeps LDF, wins 15 off 29 seats

New Delhi: The ruling Left Front in Kerala suffered a setback on Thursday, November 10, 2022, as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won the by-elections in 15 of the 29 local wards across 11 districts, uprooting the CPI(M) and BJP. On a social media platform, State Assembly Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan claimed it was a resounding victory for the UDF and also the public response to the LDF's apparent arrogance.

He congratulated the UDF winners and the party workers for the win. Satheesan, in his post, claimed that of the 15 seats won by UDF, seven were captured from CPI(M) and two from BJP. Neither the LDF nor the CPI (M) reacted to the outcome of the bypolls.

Congress response

The elections were held in 11 of the state`s 14 districts and quick to react to the resounding win was state Congress president K.Sudhakaran who said this is a beating given by the people to the "corrupt and unpopular" Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"The highlight of the results is that the UDF won seats which were the strong citadels of the Left and this clearly shows that the people of Kerala are fed up with the Vijayan government. There is also reason to cheer as we feel the UDF has been able to work in the grassroots. It has now surfaced that we were able to win even when there was a secret tie up between the CPI-M and the BJP," he said.

"The reasons why the people voted against the Vijayan governance is on account of the rampant corruption, nepotism, massive price rise and anti-people policies of his government. This can well be the strong warning the people have given," he added.

Bypolls were announced in the wards after the seats fell vacant owing to various reasons. Elections were held in one district panchayat ward, five block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 20 grama panchayat wards, according to the State Election Commission.

Seats breakdown

While UDF won 15 seats, LDF got 11, BJP 2 and the remaining one went to an independent candidate.

The Congress wrested from the CPI the Manjappara ward (Pazhayakunnummel panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram), Minaloor Centre ward (Vadakkanchery municipality, Thrissur), and Elettil ward (Kizhakkoth grama panchayat, Kozhikode) (M). Vanmazhi West (Pandanad grama panchayat, Alappuzha) was taken from the BJP, and Adikattukulangara South (Palammel panchayat, Alappuzha) was taken from the CPI. Independent Byju G.S., backed by the UDF, won the High School ward (Muthuklulam grama panchayat, Alappuzha).

The CPI(M) was defeated by the IUML in the Chitramoola ward (Kaniyampatta grama panchayat, Wayanad). Vaniyakkode (North Paravur municipality, Ernakulam) was taken from the BJP by the CPI(M). The ward was previously won by an Independent supported by the BJP.

Kottuvankonam (Poothakkulam grama panchayat, Kollam) was retained by the BJP, but Karthikapalli (Karthikapalli panchayat, Alappuzha) was taken over by the CPI (M). The KC(M) defeated the Congress in the Ponneduthal ward (Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat, Idukki). The winners will take the oath before the chairperson of the respective local body.

(With agency inputs)