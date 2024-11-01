Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814680https://zeenews.india.com/india/kerala-cm-criticizes-centre-over-lack-of-assistance-for-wayanad-rehabilitation-2814680.html
NewsIndia
KERALA CHIEF MINISTER PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kerala CM Criticizes Centre Over Lack Of Assistance For Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala CM accused the BJP-ruled Centre and the Congress-led UDF opposition of being averse to the development of the state.

|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kerala CM Criticizes Centre Over Lack Of Assistance For Wayanad Rehabilitation Representative Image (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the Centre over the alleged lack of financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslides that claimed over 200 lives.

He also accused the BJP-ruled Centre and the Congress-led UDF opposition of being averse to the development of the state.

The CM made these remarks on October 31, ahead of the state's 68th formation day - 'Keralappiravi' - celebrated on Friday.

Vijayan alleged the Centre's "cruel neglect" towards Kerala was evident from the fact that even after 90 days since the devastating landslides in Wayanad district, the Union government "was yet to sanction a single penny as assistance" for the rehabilitation work there.

He claimed that in the case of other states which suffered natural calamities, the Centre was quick to provide assistance even before they asked, but Kerala was not given anything despite seeking aid.

"Therefore, this neglecting of the state was deliberate and politically motivated," Vijayan alleged.

Instead of raising its voice against this neglect towards the state, the Congress-led opposition was standing as a mute spectator, Vijayan alleged at a time when bypolls are coming up in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats.

He claimed that despite directions from the Kerala High Court and requests from the State Legislature, the Centre was not ready to provide the Rs 1,202 crore assistance sought by Kerala for rehabilitation work.

Besides the issue of lack of financial assistance for the rehabilitation works, Vijayan also blamed the Centre for its various allegedly anti-Kerala policies, including the economic restrictions placed on the state.

On this issue as well, the opposition was against the state and supporting the Centre's actions, he alleged.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK