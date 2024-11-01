Kerala CM Criticizes Centre Over Lack Of Assistance For Wayanad Rehabilitation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at the Centre over the alleged lack of financial assistance for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslides that claimed over 200 lives.

He also accused the BJP-ruled Centre and the Congress-led UDF opposition of being averse to the development of the state.

The CM made these remarks on October 31, ahead of the state's 68th formation day - 'Keralappiravi' - celebrated on Friday.

Vijayan alleged the Centre's "cruel neglect" towards Kerala was evident from the fact that even after 90 days since the devastating landslides in Wayanad district, the Union government "was yet to sanction a single penny as assistance" for the rehabilitation work there.

He claimed that in the case of other states which suffered natural calamities, the Centre was quick to provide assistance even before they asked, but Kerala was not given anything despite seeking aid.

"Therefore, this neglecting of the state was deliberate and politically motivated," Vijayan alleged.

Instead of raising its voice against this neglect towards the state, the Congress-led opposition was standing as a mute spectator, Vijayan alleged at a time when bypolls are coming up in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara assembly seats.

He claimed that despite directions from the Kerala High Court and requests from the State Legislature, the Centre was not ready to provide the Rs 1,202 crore assistance sought by Kerala for rehabilitation work.

Besides the issue of lack of financial assistance for the rehabilitation works, Vijayan also blamed the Centre for its various allegedly anti-Kerala policies, including the economic restrictions placed on the state.

On this issue as well, the opposition was against the state and supporting the Centre's actions, he alleged.