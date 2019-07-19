close

Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan demands Supreme Court judgments in Malayalam language also

In his letter, Vijayan said it is unfortunate that when the decision has come that all apex court judgments will be issued in seven regional languages, Malayalam was excluded.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting that all Supreme Court judgments should be made available in Malayalam also.

"The Malayalam language has a rich history and Kerala is known for its literacy, educational status, and social tradition and hence it would be in the fitness of things that the apex court judgments are available in Malayalam too.

"Kerala government has already taken a stand to get all the Kerala High Court verdicts in Malayalam and hence we are making the request," said Vijayan.

 

