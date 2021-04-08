हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (April 8).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (April 8).

According to the sources, CM Pinarayi Vijayan's health is stable and he is not having any major difficulties at present. 

CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Veena has also tested positive for COVID-19. 

Kerala reported 3,502 New COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,44,594 and the toll to 4,710. The State health department said it tested 60,554 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.78 per cent. Till now, 1,35,14,740 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, 1,955 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total cured in the state to 11,08,078. Currently, there are 31,493 people under treatment in the state and 1,52,136 under observation, of which, 4,928 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Kozhikode reported 550 new cases today, the highest in the state, followed by Ernakulam with 504 cases and Thiruvananthapuram (330).

"Out of those found infected today, 131 reached the state from outside while 3,097 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 258 are yet to be traced and 16 health workers are also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

