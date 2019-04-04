Kerala: College student burnt to death by stalker

Thrissur: A 22-year-old engineering student was Thursday burnt alive inside her house in Thrissur, Kerala, by a man who had been allegedly stalking her, police said.

Hearing her cries, some neighbours and relatives staying nearby rushed to the house and found the victim on flames in the bathroom, initial reports said.

The accused, Neethish (32), is suspected to have gained entry into the house through the backdoor, K Rajan, a local MLA said.

Only the victim and her grandmother were in the house when the incident took place, he said.

Only last month a jilted lover had burnt to death a college student in Thiruvalla.