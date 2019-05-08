Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2019: Class 12 result to be declared shortly at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will declare Kerala Class 12 DHSE 2019 results on Wednesday, May 8, shortly on its official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Here's how to check Kerala DHSE Class 12 2019 results

Step 1: Visit any one of the following sites:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

examresults.net

results.itschool.gov.in

cdit.org

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

Step 2: A login window will appear on the screen. Enter your details here and hit submit.

Step 3: Kerala DHSE Class 12 result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Sources earlier claimed that Kerala DHSE 2019 Results will be declared in the second week of May 2019. Traditionally, the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted Class 12th DHSE Examination for the academic year 2018-19 from March 6 to 27, 2019.