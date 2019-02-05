हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala: Ex-Congress leader accused of raping 17-year-old tribal girl surrenders

A case against George was registered under IPC Section 376 (rape), the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the girl's parents against him.

Representational image

MANANTHAVADY: Former Congress Committee General Secretary of Wayanad district O M George on Tuesday surrendered before police after being booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old tribal girl for nearly a year.

Talking to PTI, a police official said that George, who was absconding, surrendered on Tuesday and he was arrested.

A case against George was registered under IPC Section 376 (rape), the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the girl's parents against him.

In their complaint, the parents of the victim said that they used to work at the former Congress leader's house and the vicitm used to accompany them to George's house on some days. According to the victim's parents, George had threatened and blackmailed the girl several times. George was suspended from the Congress after the police booked him in connection with this case.

The girl's parents approached the police a week ago after they purportedly heard George threatening their daughter on phone. The girl's father also told in some TV interviews that her daughter tried to commit suicide by cutting her veins.

The parents got in touch with ChildLine and a case against Geroge was registered against him under the POCSO Act.

(with agency inputs)

