Kerala government 'duty-bound' to implement Sabarimala verdict: Governor P Sathasivam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam on Friday said the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state is "duty-bound" to implement the Supreme Court verdict alloowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala Temple, which has the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

In his address marking the beginning of the 14th session of the Assembly, the Governor said that the state government must 'uphold' Constitution. He praised the Kerala government for standing up for gender equality, social justice and the dignity of toiling masses.

"My government will ensure gender justice. The Supreme Court ordered that preventing the entry of women of a particular age group to Sabarimala temple is unconstitutional. My government is duty-bound to implement the judgement and uphold our constitution," Sathasivam was quoted as saying by PTI.

Though the opposition UDF members did not agree with the Governor when he said that over 50 lakh women participated in the women's wall on January 1 but the Governor did not stop and continue with his 90 minute-long address.

Sathasivam also said the state government has proposed to set up a "Navodhana Museum" to honour the social reformers of the southern state.

It is to be noted that the Kerala government had maintained that the "Women's Wall" was an attempt to prevent the society from going back to the dark ages from its progressive values.

(with agency inputs)