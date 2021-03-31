Kerala government files third case against Enforcement Directorate in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: The standoff between the Centre and Kerala government has further intensified over the gold smuggling case. In the latest developments the latter has filed a fresh case against the enforcement directorate (ED). This will be the third case against the central agency filed by the Kerala government.

The latest case filed by the state government in the much sought after gold smuggling case, is based on the statement by one of the accused, Sandeep Nair, who is still in ED’s custody under COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act).

In his statement to the central agency, Sandeep alleged that he was under pressure to implicate Kerala’s CM Pinarayi Vijayan and state government in the case.

Additionally, the ED on monday (March 29) approached the high court with a plea stating that these steps are being taken as an effort to intimidate the agency. The plea also added that it was a way by those in question to weaken the investigation. ED further requested the court to quash the FIR against its officials.

Meanwhile, the infamous gold smuggling case came to light July 2020, after 30 kgs of gold was seized from a UAE consulate who was travelling with the consignment camouflaged as a diplomatic bag.

