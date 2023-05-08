topStoriesenglish2604534
NewsIndia
KERALA GOVT

Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Probe Into Malappuram's Tourist Boat Tragedy

Kerala government also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased after the tragic tourist boat accident in Malappuram claimed 22 lives.

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:47 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Probe Into Malappuram's Tourist Boat Tragedy

Malappuram: A day after the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children in Malappuram, the Kerala government on Monday announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to give a compensation of Rs ten lakh to the kin of the deceased. Addressing the media here after visiting Tirurangandi Taluk Hospital and the Kunnummel family which lost 12 members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the accident as a "tragedy" and said the government will bear the expense of those under treatment.

Vijayan announced the probe and the compensation after an all-party meeting held at Tanur in which senior opposition leaders also participated.

"The all-party meeting has decided for a judicial inquiry in this matter. The probe will cover the technical issues related to the boat's safety among other matters. A judicial commission comprising technical experts will be formed. A Special investigation team of the Kerala police will also probe the matter," Vijayan told the media.

He also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased.

The CM said the government had earlier set up a safety protocol for tourist boats and will examine whether they were followed or not in connection with the incident.

He also informed that two out of the ten admitted to the hospital have been discharged and eight persons were under treatment.

The boat had capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

The state government has announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar