Kerala human sacrifice incident: Accused is a 'sexual pervert', raped 75-yr-old woman in 2020

New Delhi: The prime accused in the Kerala human sacrifice case, in which two women were allegedly murdered at a house in Pathanamthitta District, is a pervert and a history-sheeter, Ernakulam City Commissioner of Police C Nagaraju said on Wednesday (October 12, 2022). The Commissioner said that the accused, Mohammed Shafi, used the irrational fear of the accused couple and created a pretext that human sacrifice would solve their financial issues. Speaking to the media, he said Shafi was initially reluctant to cooperate with the police, but when confronted with evidence, including the statement of the accused couple, he broke down.

"All we had was a CCTV visual of a lady getting into a car with Shafi. Nothing else. A police team took the scientific route, traced them to the house at Elanthoor, questioned the couple and the whole incident unfolded," Nagaraju said.

He informed Shafi has got many cases, including theft and rape, against him.

"At least, 10 cases have been registered against him in the last 15 years. In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old was raped and injured with a knife in various parts of her body. In this case of Elanthoor, the two victims were injured in private parts in a similar manner," the Ernakulam City police chief said.

"Basically, he is a pervert and a sadist... Causing injury, harm, and death. He will make up any story, trap anyone..." he added.

According to police, the victims, said to be in their near 50s, were natives of Kadavanthara and Kalady nearby. The women had gone missing in September and June this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unraveled the story of human sacrifice.

The first woman, who had gone missing, was a Kalady native, living there with her partner for some time and a missing complaint was filed by her daughter on August 17. The other woman, originally from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, went missing on August 17.

Three people, including a couple, have been arrested in this connection.

The trio was produced before the Sessions Court on Wednesday and was remanded in judicial custody.