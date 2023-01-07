topStoriesenglish
Kerala Kalolsavam Results 2023: Final results TODAY at ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in, Kozhikode on top till now

Kerala Kalolsavam Results 2023: As per the latest result table Kozhikode district is leading and Kannur and Palakkad are in the 2nd and 3rd spot respectively.

Kerala Kalolsavam Results 2023: The Final Results for Kerala Kalolsavam 2023 will be declared today (January 7). District-wise Kerala Kalolsavam Results 2023 of School have been announced and the updated result table has been uploaded on the official website, ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala State School Arts Festival known as the Kerala Kalolsavam began on January 3, 2023, and will be concluded today on January 7, 2023.

Kozhikode is leading the Kerala Kalolsavam with 891 points, followed by Kannur with 883 points, and Palakkad with 972 points. Thrissur with 871 points, Malappuram with 838 points. These districts are in the top 5 as of now. 
The students can check the result on the official website- ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in and the Kerala Kalolsavam Final Results 2023 will be declared today.

More than 15,000 students of classes 8th to 12th are attending the festival which is being organised after a two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic

