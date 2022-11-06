topStoriesenglish
Kerala KTET 2022 exam POSTPONED, new schedule OUT at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check complete schedule here

Pareekshabhavan has revised the KTET exam dates and extended the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) registration last date for the October session till November 11,

Kerala KTET 2022 exam POSTPONED, new schedule OUT at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check complete schedule here

KTET 2022: Pareekshabhavan has revised the KTET exam dates and extended the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) registration last date for the October session till November 11, 2022. Interested candidates will now be able to register and pay the fees before the extended date on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET 2022 October 2022 application process began on October 25. Earlier, the officials announced the KTET registration last date as November 7, however, it has been extended till November 11.

As per the schedule released, KTET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the website November 21 onward.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. Duration of each shift is 2.5 hours.

KTET 2022 new schedule

KTET I: Saturday, December 3

KTET II: Saturday, December 3

KTET III: Sunday, December 4

KTET IV: Sunday, December 4

Kerela TET 2022: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala TET website.

Step 2: After that, find the registration link and click on it.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on “New Registration”.

Step 4: Enter the asked details to register successfully,

Step 5: Then, log in with the credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: After that, upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Save or download the application form for future reference.

The KTET exam is conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan. For the KTET Exam, the candidates who are recruited as teachers should possess the essential qualifications and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels of schooling. 

