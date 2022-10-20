Kerala KTET 2022 October exam dates announced at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here

Kerala KTET 2022: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has released the KTET Exam notification on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 will be held on November 26 and 27, 2022. The registration deadline, exam date, and other information are noted on the official website by candidates. The website states that beginning on October 25, 2022, applicants can submit their online applications. Candidates should be aware that on October 25, 2022, the application link will become active. You must register before filling out the form, so do that first. Candidates should be aware that the application deadline is November 7, 2022.

Kerala KTET 2022: Schedule

KTET I Saturday November 26, from 10 am to 12:30 pm KTET II Saturday November 26, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm KTET III Sunday November 27, from 10 am to 12:30 pm KTET IV Sunday November 27, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for the exam via ktet.kerala.gov.in. On the same website where applicants can obtain more details about the exam fee, eligibility requirements, and syllabus, among other things, the detailed notification of the exam is also hosted. The website will have the KTET 2022 admit card available starting November 21. On both exam days, the exam will take place in two shifts. Each shift lasts for 2.5 hours.